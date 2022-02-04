Pokemon Legends: Arceus sets a new series sales record on Switch

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Nintendo Switch's newest Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is off to an impressive start.

According to Nintendo, the game has sold more than 6.5 million copies globally in its first week, making it the system's fastest-selling Pokemon title to date. The game has overtaken Pokemon Sword and Shield, which collectively sold 6 million copies in their first week of sale.

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus!



We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives just a few months after Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are similarly off to a strong start. As of Dec. 31, the pair have collectively sold 13.97 million copies worldwide, nearly surpassing Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee's lifetime sales (14.33 million) in just over a month.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are also continuing to sell well. The games have now sold nearly 24 million copies combined, overtaking Pokemon Gold and Silver to become the second-best-selling pair of titles in the series' history.

Sword and Shield are hosting three new online competitions over the next three months, with a special reward for players who participate. Everyone who takes part in at least three battles during the games' upcoming International Challenges will receive shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

Pokemon Legends, meanwhile, is offering an early purchase bonus to players. Everyone who picks up the game before May 9 can receive a free Growlithe kimono set and Baneful Fox mask for their character. You'll also get a few other exclusive bonuses if you've played other Switch Pokemon games.