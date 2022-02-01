Pokemon Legends: Arceus - All the bonuses for playing other Pokemon games

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

In addition to the early purchase bonus you get if you buy the game before May 9, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is offering a few freebies for dedicated Pokemon fans. Players who have save data for other Nintendo Switch Pokemon games like Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will receive a few extra rewards in Pokemon Legends, including the chance to catch some mythical Pokemon. Here are all the bonuses and how to claim them.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bonuses

If you've played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you'll be able to receive two special bonuses in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

First, you'll get a Modern Team Galactic uniform for your character. You can pick up the outfit from the clothier in Jubilife Village after you've joined the Galaxy Expedition Team, roughly one hour into the game.

On top of that, you'll be able to embark on an exclusive request to catch the mythical Pokemon Darkrai. This request will become available after you've cleared the main story and watched the game's ending credits.

Pokemon Sword and Shield bonuses

You'll be able to claim two different bonuses if you've played Pokemon Sword or Shield.

First, you'll receive a special kimono styled after the mythical Pokemon Shaymin. As with the Modern Team Galactic uniform, you can pick up the outfit from the clothier any time after you've joined the Galaxy Expedition Team.

Additionally, you'll be able to embark on an exclusive request to catch Shaymin. Like the Darkrai request, this mission will become available after you've beaten the game's main story and watched the ending credits roll.

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee bonuses

If you've played either Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee, you'll receive a Pikachu mask and Eevee mask for your trainer. You can claim the masks from the clothier after you've joined the Galaxy Expedition Team.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launched for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. As mentioned, everyone who picks up a copy before May 9 will get an additional bonus: a Hisuian Growlithe kimono set and Baneful Fox mask. You can learn more about the game in our rundown on everything you need to know about Pokemon Legends.