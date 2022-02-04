Pokemon Legends: Arceus Lost and Found guide - How to find and return lost satchels

Nintendo

Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduces a variety of new features and gameplay ideas to the Pokemon formula, including one called Lost and Found. After you've joined the Galaxy Expedition Team and unlocked Mystery Gift, you'll be able to retrieve satchels that other players have dropped around the region and return them for rewards. Here's how the feature works.

What is the Lost and Found?

Lost and Found is a new feature that lets you retrieve items other players have lost. After a player has sustained too much damage and blacked out while in the field, they'll drop a satchel containing some of the items they were carrying at the time. You'll be able to see these satchels in your own game, and you can collect and return them to their respective owners. Likewise, other players can return any lost items you've dropped if you black out while exploring.

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

What do you get for returning satchels?

Each time you return a satchel, you'll receive a handful of items as a reward, along with some Merit Points. This special type of currency can be redeemed at Simona's trading post in Jubilife Village for rare items, including some required for evolving certain Pokemon.

How do you return satchels?

While out in the field, open your Arc Phone and you'll see satchels that other players have dropped displayed on the map. The easiest way to locate these is to set a pin over them and make your way to the area.

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Once you've come across someone's satchel, press the A button to collect it. After that, open the menu, scroll to the Communications tab, and select Lost and Found. Choose the satchel you just collected to return it to its owner and receive your reward.

What can I buy with Merit Points?

As mentioned, Merit Points are a special type of currency used at the trading post, the small stall run by Simona near the training grounds in Jubilife Village. With Merit Points, you can purchase a variety of rare items, including elemental stones and other items required to evolve certain Pokemon.

You can see the full list of items that Simona sells below. Keep in mind that each is fairly pricey, so you'll need to find and retrieve many satchels to earn enough Merit Points to purchase them.

Poke Ball - 10 MP

Rare Candy - 1000 MP

Fire Stone - 1000 MP

Water Stone - 1000 MP

Thunder Stone - 1000 MP

Leaf Stone - 1000 MP

Ice Stone - 1000 MP

Moon Stone - 1000 MP

Sun Stone - 1000 MP

Shiny Stone - 1200 MP

Dusk Stone - 1200 MP

Dawn Stone - 1200 MP

Oval Stone - 400 MP

Razor Claw - 1400 MP

Razor Fang - 1400 MP

Reaper Cloth - 1400 MP

Metal Coat - 1000 MP

Protector - 1400 MP

Electirizer - 1400 MP

Magmarizer - 1400 MP

Upgrade - 1000 MP

Dubious Disc - 1400 MP

Linking Cord - 1000 MP

