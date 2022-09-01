Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular: Mega Alakazam, Shiny Elgyem and More

Pokemon Go's Season of Light is officially underway, and the first major event of the season is the Psychic Spectacular. The psychic Pokemon celebration kicks off on Sep. 6 and introduces several new monsters to the mobile game, including Mega Alakazam and shiny Elgyem.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Psychic Spectacular.

Event hours

The Psychic Spectacular begins at 10 a.m. local time on Sep. 6 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Sep. 12.

Featured Pokemon

In keeping with tradition, a couple of new psychic Pokemon are making their debut during this year's Psychic Spectacular. First is Mega Alakazam, which will be appearing in Mega raids throughout the event. Defeat it in battle and you'll earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Alakazam.

In addition, shiny Elgyem will be appearing during the event, marking your first opportunity to catch one in Pokemon Go. Other psychic-type Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild and raid battles. You can see the full list below:

Wild spawns

Abra

Slowpoke

Drowzee

Natu

Ralts

Spoink

Munna

Woobat

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

One-star raids

Unown E

Unown P

Unown S

Espurr

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Wobbuffet

Girafarig

Oranguru

Five-star raids

Mega raids

Mega Alakazam

Bonuses

In addition to the featured Pokemon, themed Field and Timed Research tasks will be available during the Psychic Spectacular. Complete these to earn various rewards, including encounters with Hypno, Baltoy, Chimecho and other psychic Pokemon.

On top of that, any Alakazam you obtain during the event -- either by catching one in raids or evolving from Kadabra -- will learn the Charged Attack Psychic. There will also be a special Deoxys raid day during the event on Sep. 11, giving you more chances to catch the mythical Pokemon before it leaves the raid rotation.

Pokemon Go has plenty of other events lined up for this month, including Fashion Week and an Inkay Limited Research Day. You can see everything else going on this month in our September events roundup.

