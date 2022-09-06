Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event is now underway, and it's introduced a new Mega-Evolved Pokemon to the mix. Mega Alakazam is appearing in raids until Sept. 16, making this your first chance to get one in the mobile game. Before you can Mega Evolve your own Alakazam, however, you'll need to defeat the Mega Pokemon in battle and earn enough Mega Energy.
Here are some tips to help you beat Mega Alakazam before it leaves the raid rotation.
Mega Alakazam raid hours
Mega Alakazam will be appearing in Mega raids from Sept. 6 to Sept. 16, giving you just over a week to encounter it. Each time you successfully complete one of these raids, you'll earn Alakazam Mega Energy, which can be used to Mega Evolve your own Alakazam.
Mega Alakazam weaknesses
Like its standard form, Mega Alakazam is a pure psychic type, which makes it vulnerable to bug, dark and ghost Pokemon. Since these types will deal super-effective damage to Mega Alakazam, you'll want to stack your team with as many as you can to give you the best chance to defeat the Mega Pokemon.
Best Mega Alakazam counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when challenging Mega Alakazam:
Bug
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Yanmega: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz
- Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn
- Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
Dark
- Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
- Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play
Ghost
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mismagius: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Gourgeist: Hex, Shadow Ball
Best moveset for Mega Alakazam
Alakazam is a powerful psychic Pokemon even in its base form, and its power is greatly amplified when it Mega Evolves. You'll want to teach it two psychic-type attacks to ensure it deals the most damage. Your best choices are the Fast Attack Confusion and the Charged Attack Psychic.
The Psychic Spectacular runs until Sept. 12, but there are plenty of more events lined up for this month, including Fashion Week and September's Community Day. All four forms of the mythical Pokemon Deoxys are also back in five-star raids for a limited time. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go September events roundup.