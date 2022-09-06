Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event is now underway, and it's introduced a new Mega-Evolved Pokemon to the mix. Mega Alakazam is appearing in raids until Sept. 16, making this your first chance to get one in the mobile game. Before you can Mega Evolve your own Alakazam, however, you'll need to defeat the Mega Pokemon in battle and earn enough Mega Energy.

Here are some tips to help you beat Mega Alakazam before it leaves the raid rotation.

Mega Alakazam raid hours

Mega Alakazam will be appearing in Mega raids from Sept. 6 to Sept. 16, giving you just over a week to encounter it. Each time you successfully complete one of these raids, you'll earn Alakazam Mega Energy, which can be used to Mega Evolve your own Alakazam.

Mega Alakazam weaknesses

Like its standard form, Mega Alakazam is a pure psychic type, which makes it vulnerable to bug, dark and ghost Pokemon. Since these types will deal super-effective damage to Mega Alakazam, you'll want to stack your team with as many as you can to give you the best chance to defeat the Mega Pokemon.

Best Mega Alakazam counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when challenging Mega Alakazam:

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor Yanmega: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Bug Bite, Bug Buzz Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Bug Bite, Megahorn Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Snarl, Crunch Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Bite, Crunch Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Snarl, Avalanche Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ghost

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball



Lick, Shadow Ball Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Mismagius: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Gourgeist: Hex, Shadow Ball

Best moveset for Mega Alakazam

Alakazam is a powerful psychic Pokemon even in its base form, and its power is greatly amplified when it Mega Evolves. You'll want to teach it two psychic-type attacks to ensure it deals the most damage. Your best choices are the Fast Attack Confusion and the Charged Attack Psychic.

The Psychic Spectacular runs until Sept. 12, but there are plenty of more events lined up for this month, including Fashion Week and September's Community Day. All four forms of the mythical Pokemon Deoxys are also back in five-star raids for a limited time. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go September events roundup.

