Pokemon Go September 2022 Events: Legendary Raids, Spotlight Hours and More

September marks the start of Pokemon Go's Season of Light, and the mobile game is ushering in the new season with a variety of special activities next month. A handful of new and returning legendary Pokemon will make an appearance over the next few weeks, and there will be new weekly Spotlight Hours and other events to look forward to, including an Inkay Research Day and the return of the Psychic Spectacular.

Here are all the biggest Pokemon Go events happening in September 2022.

September Research Breakthrough

A new Research Breakthrough reward will be available in Pokemon Go starting Sep. 1. Each time you complete a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a Premium Raid Pass, as well as a chance to catch Medicham.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you collect for completing Field Research. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and once you've amassed seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

September Raid Schedule

A handful of new and returning legendary Pokemon will appear in Pokemon Go during September. Kicking off the month, all four forms of Deoxys will return to five-star raids until Sep. 13. After that, an unannounced new legendary Pokemon will make its debut until Sep. 27. Finally, Pokemon Y mascot Yveltal will close out the month from Sep. 27 to Oct. 8.

You can see the full legendary and Mega raid schedule below:

Five-star raids

Sep. 1 - Sep. 13

Normal Forme Deoxys

Attack Forme Deoxys

Defense Forme Deoxys

Speed Forme Deoxys

Sep. 13 - Sep. 27

TBA

Sep. 27 - Oct. 8

Yveltal

Mega raids

Sep. 1 - Sep. 6

Mega Ampharos

Sep. 6 - Sep. 16

TBA



Sep. 16 - Sep. 27

TBA



Sep. 27 - Oct. 8

Mega Lopunny

September Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour event will continue throughout September. Every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, you'll have more chances to catch a specific Pokemon and earn in-game bonuses. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for next month:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus September 6 Munna 2x catch Stardust September 13 Ralts 2x catch XP September 20 Aron 2x catch candy September 27 Minccino 2x transfer candy

September Community Day

Pokemon Go's next Community Day is set for Sep. 18. The featured Pokemon has not been announced yet, but more details will be shared closer to the event.

Inkay Limited Research

Niantic

One of the first events happening in Pokemon Go next month is a Limited Research day focused on Inkay. The event takes place Sep. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. During that window, Field Research tasks you complete will lead to encounters with Inkay, and you'll have your first chance to catch a shiny Inkay in the game. You'll also receive twice the usual amount of candy for catching Pokemon during the event.

Psychic Spectacular

Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event returns Sep. 6 to Sep. 12. No other details have been announced yet, but as in past years, the event will feature a variety of psychic-type Pokemon.

Fashion Week

Capping off the month is Fashion Week, which returns Sep. 27 to Oct. 3. More details will be announced closer to the event.