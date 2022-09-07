Pokemon Go's September Community Day Will Star Roggenrola

This month's Pokemon Go Community Day is set for Sept. 18, and now game developer Niantic has revealed which Pokemon will be the star of the event: Roggenrola.

Throughout September's Community Day, Roggenrola will be appearing in the wild more frequently than normal from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. On top of that, you'll have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Roggenrola.

Additionally, a handful of in-game bonuses will be available throughout the event. Pokemon eggs will hatch at a quarter of the distance they normally require, and you'll earn twice the usual amount of candy for catching Pokemon. Any incense and lure modules you use will also last for three hours rather than their usual duration.

Finally, if you can evolve Roggenrola's evolved form, Boldore, into Gigalith before 10 p.m. local time on the day of the event, it'll learn the event-exclusive Charged Attack Meteor Beam. To make this easier, bonus four-star Boldore raids will be happening at gyms for five hours after the Community Day formally ends, giving you more chances to stock up on Roggenrola candy.

In the meantime, the Psychic Spectacular is underway until Sept. 12. As part of this year's event, you have your first chance to get Mega Alakazam and shiny Elgyem. There will also be a Clefairy Commotion mini event on Sept. 10. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our September events roundup.

More on Pokemon Go