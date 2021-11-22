Pokemon Go is adding Hoopa's Unbound form this week

Niantic

Pokemon Go is closing out its Season of Mischief with another Hoopa event. The event runs from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29 and introduces a new Special Research story that, when completed, will let you transform Hoopa into its Unbound form.

To access the new Special Research story, you'll first need to complete the entire Misunderstood Mischief task line. If you're unable to finish it before the Season of Mischief ends on Dec. 1, you'll also have the option to purchase the Hoopa Unbound Special Research for $5. However, you will at least need to have completed enough of the Misunderstood Mischief line to catch Hoopa.

As mentioned, once you complete the new Hoopa Unbound Special Research, you'll be able to transform the mythical Pokemon into its Unbound form. It will cost 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust to trigger the transformation, and 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust to change it back into its original Confined form.

In addition to the new Special Research, different legendary Pokemon will return for a special raid hour each day of the event from 6-7 p.m. local time. There will also be a different spotlight Pokemon each day from 12-1 p.m. local time. You can see the schedule and featured Pokemon below:

Pokemon Raid Hours

Nov. 26: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres

Nov. 27: Heatran

Nov. 28: Regirock, Regice and Registeel

Nov. 29: Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Nov. 26: Rattata

Nov. 27: Sableye

Nov. 28: Pikachu

Nov. 29: Beldum

On top of that, a few bonuses will be active throughout the entire event. You'll earn two times the usual amount of candy for transferring Pokemon, as well as two times the XP for catching Pokemon. You can read more on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is holding a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, and Cresselia is appearing in five-star raids. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.