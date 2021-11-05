Pokemon Go Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Three legendary Pokemon are back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion -- collectively known as the Swords of Justice -- are all appearing in five-star raids again until Nov. 16. All three Pokemon know the Charged Attack Sacred Sword, and there's a chance you'll encounter Shiny versions of them while they're in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the Swords of Justice before they leave Pokemon Go again.
Cobalion weaknesses and counters
Cobalion is a steel- and fighting-type, which means it's vulnerable to ground, fire and other fighting Pokemon. Here are some recommended monsters and attacks to use when battling the legendary:
Ground
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Terrakion weaknesses and counters
Terrakion is a rock- and fighting-type, which gives it even more weaknesses than Cobalion. Water, grass, ground, psychic, fairy and other fighting Pokemon all deal super-effective damage against Terrakion, making them the best choices to use when facing the legendary. Here are some recommendations:
Water
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
Grass
- Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
- Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
Ground
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
Psychic
- Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Virizion weaknesses and counters
Virizion is grass/fighting, which means it's especially vulnerable to flying Pokemon. Flying-type attacks deal quadruple damage to the legendary, making those your best choice to use when battling it. Other effective types against Virizion include ice, fire, fairy and psychic.
Flying
- Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Ice
- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Psychic
- Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
Best moves
As mentioned, every Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion you encounter in raids this time around knows Sacred Sword, a powerful fighting-type Charged Attack and a great move for the legendaries to have. You'll want to complement it with the following Fast Attacks:
- Cobalion: Metal Claw
- Terrakion: Smack Down
- Virizion: Quick Attack
The Swords of Justice are appearing in raids until Nov. 16, when they'll be replaced by Cresselia. You can see what else is happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.