Pokemon Go Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Three legendary Pokemon are back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion -- collectively known as the Swords of Justice -- are all appearing in five-star raids again until Nov. 16. All three Pokemon know the Charged Attack Sacred Sword, and there's a chance you'll encounter Shiny versions of them while they're in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the Swords of Justice before they leave Pokemon Go again.

Cobalion weaknesses and counters

Cobalion is a steel- and fighting-type, which means it's vulnerable to ground, fire and other fighting Pokemon. Here are some recommended monsters and attacks to use when battling the legendary:

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion weaknesses and counters

Terrakion is a rock- and fighting-type, which gives it even more weaknesses than Cobalion. Water, grass, ground, psychic, fairy and other fighting Pokemon all deal super-effective damage against Terrakion, making them the best choices to use when facing the legendary. Here are some recommendations:

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon



Grass

Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant



Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam



Vine Whip, Solar Beam Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam



Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake



Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake



Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power



Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power



Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power



Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic



Psycho Cut, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike



Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic



Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough



Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast



Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch



Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat



Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch



Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch



Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch



Virizion weaknesses and counters

Virizion is grass/fighting, which means it's especially vulnerable to flying Pokemon. Flying-type attacks deal quadruple damage to the legendary, making those your best choice to use when battling it. Other effective types against Virizion include ice, fire, fairy and psychic.

Flying

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane



Air Slash, Hurricane Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird



Air Slash, Brave Bird Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane



Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn



Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat



Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch



Fire Spin, Fire Punch Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat



Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat



Ice

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche



Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball



Powder Snow, Weather Ball Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche



Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough



Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast



Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic



Psycho Cut, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike



Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic



Best moves

As mentioned, every Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion you encounter in raids this time around knows Sacred Sword, a powerful fighting-type Charged Attack and a great move for the legendaries to have. You'll want to complement it with the following Fast Attacks:

Cobalion: Metal Claw



Terrakion: Smack Down



Virizion: Quick Attack



The Swords of Justice are appearing in raids until Nov. 16, when they'll be replaced by Cresselia. You can see what else is happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.