Pokemon Go Cresselia raids: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Another legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. Cresselia, the lunar Pokemon, is appearing in five-star raids until Dec. 1. Not only does this mark another opportunity to catch the legendary Pokemon if you've previously missed it, but there's also a chance you'll encounter a Shiny Cresselia while it's in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Cresselia before it leaves Pokemon Go next month.
Cresselia weaknesses
Cresselia is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, which means it's vulnerable to bug, dark and ghost types. Dark Pokemon are especially helpful against it; they resist Cresselia's psychic-type attacks and dish out super-effective damage in return.
Other Pokemon to consider are steel types. Although they don't deal super-effective damage to Cresselia, steel types also resist Cresselia's psychic attacks, making them good defensive Pokemon to use if you need to round out your team.
Best Cresselia counters
Any Pokemon that has a type advantage over Cresselia will be helpful when challenging it in raids, but you can see some recommended Pokemon and moves to use below.
Bug
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn
- Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
Dark
- Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
- Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play
Ghost
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
Best moves
Cresselia's stats are more defense-oriented that other legendary psychic Pokemon, but it can still be an effective attacker. If you're planning on using it in gym battles, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Confusion and the Charged Attack Future Sight.
Cresselia is leaving raids again at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 1. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.