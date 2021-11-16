Pokemon Go Cresselia raids: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Another legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. Cresselia, the lunar Pokemon, is appearing in five-star raids until Dec. 1. Not only does this mark another opportunity to catch the legendary Pokemon if you've previously missed it, but there's also a chance you'll encounter a Shiny Cresselia while it's in raids. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Cresselia before it leaves Pokemon Go next month.

Cresselia weaknesses

Cresselia is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, which means it's vulnerable to bug, dark and ghost types. Dark Pokemon are especially helpful against it; they resist Cresselia's psychic-type attacks and dish out super-effective damage in return.

Other Pokemon to consider are steel types. Although they don't deal super-effective damage to Cresselia, steel types also resist Cresselia's psychic attacks, making them good defensive Pokemon to use if you need to round out your team.

Best Cresselia counters

Any Pokemon that has a type advantage over Cresselia will be helpful when challenging it in raids, but you can see some recommended Pokemon and moves to use below.

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Bug Bite, Megahorn Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Snarl, Crunch Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Bite, Crunch Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Snarl, Avalanche Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball



Lick, Shadow Ball Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Best moves

Cresselia's stats are more defense-oriented that other legendary psychic Pokemon, but it can still be an effective attacker. If you're planning on using it in gym battles, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Confusion and the Charged Attack Future Sight.

Cresselia is leaving raids again at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 1. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.