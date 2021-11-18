Pokemon Go teams with Ed Sheeran for an in-game performance

Niantic

Pokemon Go is partnering with artist Ed Sheeran for a special in-game event. From Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, players will be able to watch a musical performance by Sheeran within the game, and there will be special Pokemon spawns, new stickers and more to enjoy.

The performance will go live at 11 a.m. PT on Nov. 22 and can be found in the game's News section. According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the performance will include the following songs:

"Perfect"

"Bad Habits"

"Overpass Graffiti"

"Thinking Out Loud"

"First Times"

"Shivers"

"Overpass Graffiti" will also replace Pokemon Go's regular nightly theme throughout the entire event, and there will be a new trainer sweatshirt inspired by Sheeran's new album, =. To claim it, you'll need to enter the code VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X before the event ends.

Special Pokemon spawns

In addition to Sheeran's performance, every water-type starter Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go to date will be spawning more frequently throughout the event, and you'll have another opportunity to catch sunglasses-wearing Squirtle. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon spawns below:

Squirtle

Squirtle wearing sunglasses

Totodile

Mudkip

Piplup

Oshawott

Froakie

Finally, there will be a free event box in Pokemon Go's item shop that contains a Lure Module, 20 Poke Balls, 10 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries. The event runs until 1 p.m. PT on Nov. 30. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.