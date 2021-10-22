Pokemon Go November 2021 events: Raids, Diamond and Pearl event and more

Niantic

November is just around the corner, and it's going to be packed with things to do for Pokemon Go players. The mobile game is holding a variety of events over the next few weeks, including new Pokemon Spotlight Hours, November's Community Day and more. Here's a look at all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go in November 2021.

November Research Breakthrough encounter: Vullaby

Pokemon Go's Field Research tasks and rewards are being refreshed on Nov. 1, and there will be a new Research Breakthrough encounter. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in November, you'l earn a chance to catch the dark/flying Pokemon Vullaby.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough in the game, you must first collect seven stamps. You'll earn one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, so you'll need to complete tasks over at least seven days to achieve a Research Breakthrough. You can read more about Research tasks in our Pokemon Go beginner's guide.

Dia de Muertos event

Pokemon Go is kicking off November with a Dia de Muertos event. The event runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

November legendary raids

After Darkrai leaves five-star raids on Nov. 5, the legendary Swords of Justice -- Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion -- will return to the game until Nov. 16. Each Pokemon will know the attack Sacred Sword, and there's a chance you'll encounter Shiny versions of them. After the trio leave raids, the mythical Pokemon Cresselia will return from Nov. 16 to Dec. 1

Nov. 5 to Nov. 16

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Nov. 16 to Dec. 1

Cresselia

November 2021 Community Day

Pokemon Go's November Community Day takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21. This month's featured Pokemon is Shinx, and it'll appear more frequently in the game from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in your local time zone. Additionally, any Luxio that you evolve into Luxray during the event will learn the new psychic-type Charged Attack Psychic Fangs, and Pokemon eggs will hatch at a quarter of the distance they normally require.

November Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Every Tuesday evening, Pokemon Go holds a Spotlight Hour event from 6-7 p.m. local time. During that hour, a certain Pokemon will appear much more frequently in the wild, and you'll be able to take advantage of a special in-game bonus, such as increased XP or candy for catch Pokemon. You can see November's full Spotlight Hour schedule below:

Nov. 2

Spotlight Pokemon: Cacnea

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch candy

Nov. 9

Spotlight Pokemon: Chinchou

Spotlight bonus: 2x transfer candy

Nov. 16

Spotlight Pokemon: Turtwig

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch Stardust

Nov. 23

Spotlight Pokemon: Chimchar

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch XP

Nov. 30

Spotlight Pokemon: Piplup

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch candy

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event

Nov. 19 marks the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon Go is celebrating their launch with a special event from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21. More details will be announced later.