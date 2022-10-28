Pokemon Go: How to Get Zorua and Zoroark

After a slight delay, the tricky fox Zorua has finally arrived in Pokemon Go. You can encounter the dark type Pokemon in the wild as part of the game's Halloween event, though it will appear in disguise, so you'll need to pay close attention to see through its illusion.

Zorua was originally slated to make its debut earlier this week, during Oct. 25's Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. Shortly after it appeared in other regions, however, a bug was discovered, prompting game developer Niantic to postpone its worldwide debut until the issue was resolved.

Here's a rundown on how to get Zorua and its evolved form, Zoroark, in Pokemon Go.

How to get Zorua

Zorua is currently appearing as a wild spawn in Pokemon Go, but you won't see it directly on the map. Rather, like Ditto, the fox Pokemon is using its illusory powers to disguise itself.

Specifically, Zorua will be disguised as whatever Pokemon is currently set as your buddy. If you see this suspicious doppelgänger on the map, tap it to initiate an encounter. Once you catch the Pokemon, it'll reveal itself to be Zorua.

How to get Zoroark

Currently, the only way to obtain Zoroark is by evolving Zorua. You'll need to feed the fox Pokemon 50 Zorua candies to evolve it into Zoroark.

To expedite the process, make sure to give a Pinap Berry to any wild Zorua before catching it. If you successfully capture the monster after feeding it, you'll earn more Zorua candies than usual. You can also convert Rare Candies you've collected into Zorua candy to help you evolve it faster.

Pokemon Go's Halloween event is underway until Nov. 1. In addition to Zorua, costumed versions of Vulpix and other Pokemon are appearing in the wild, while Mega Banette is available in raids.

More on Pokemon Go