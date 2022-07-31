Pokemon Go Palkia Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Dialga has left Pokemon Go once again, but another legendary Pokemon has taken its place. Palkia, the legendary cover monster of Pokemon Pearl, is appearing in five-star raids until Aug. 10. Not only does this give you another chance to catch one if you've previously missed it, but you may also encounter a shiny Palkia if you're lucky.

Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Palkia before it leaves raids.

Palkia Raid Hours

Palkia is appearing in five-star raid battles until 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 10. These raids will occur periodically throughout that time, but you'll have more chances to battle the legendary Pokemon on Aug. 3, during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event. Palkia raids will be occurring at more gyms from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to catch one.

Palkia weaknesses

Palkia is a dragon/water type, which makes it vulnerable to only two types: fairy and dragon. The former are especially helpful against the legendary Pokemon; not only do fairy Pokemon deal super-effective damage to Palkia, they'll resist its dragon-type attacks.

If you don't have enough fairy Pokemon on your team, other dragon Pokemon also have an advantage against Palkia. However, keep in mind that they'll likewise take super-effective damage in return from its dragon-type attacks, so they may not last as long in battle.

Best Palkia counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Palkia:

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Charm, Moonblast Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Best moveset for Palkia

Although Palkia can learn a few water-type attacks, it'll be most effective if you teach it dragon-type moves. In particular, the legendary Pokemon will dish out the most damage if it knows the Fast Attack Dragon Tail and the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Pokemon Go has a variety of events lined up for August, including Community Day and a World Championships celebration. You can see everything happening in the game next month in our August events roundup.