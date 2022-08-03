Pokemon Go's Bug Out Event Adds Mega Scizor, Shiny Venipede and More

Pokemon Go's Bug Out returns next week. The bug-themed event begins Aug. 10 and introduces a handful of new bug Pokemon to catch, including Mega Scizor, shiny Venipede, and Grubbin. In addition, there will be new challenges and research tasks to complete, along with various in-game bonuses to earn.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Bug Out.

Bug Out schedule

The Bug Out event kicks off 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 10 and ends 8 p.m. local time on Aug. 16.

Featured Pokemon

Several new bug Pokemon will be making their debut during this year's Bug Out, including Mega Scizor. You'll be able to encounter the Mega-Evolved Pokemon in Mega raids throughout the event, and each time you defeat it, you'll earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Scizor.

On top of that, the Alola Pokemon Grubbin will be appearing in the wild throughout the event. Once you've amassed 25 Grubbin candy, you can evolve it into Charjabug, which can then be evolved into Vikavolt if you feed it 100 Grubbin candy near an active Magnetic Lure Module.

Various other bug Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently during the event, including shiny Venipede, marking your first chance to catch one in the game. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Caterpie

Weedle

Ledyba

Spinarak

Yanma

Pineco

Wurmple

Surskit

Kricketot

Skorupi

Venipede

Karrablast

Joltik

Dwebble

Shelmet

Grubbin

Dewpider

One-star raids

Paras

Pineco

Joltik

Three-star raids

Venomoth

Pinsir

Forretress

Shuckle

Five-star raids

Genesect (Chill Drive)

Mega raids

Mega Scizor

Bonuses

Along with the featured Pokemon, a few bonuses will be active during the Bug Out event. You'll earn twice as much XP as usual each time you successfully catch a Pokemon with a Nice, Great or Excellent throw.

Additionally, certain bug Pokemon will spawn in much greater numbers around a gym if three or more players join an in-person raid. The Pokemon that will appear will differ depending on the day. You can see the full schedule below:

Aug. 10 - Wurmple

Aug. 11 - Caterpie

Aug. 12 - Spinarak

Aug. 13 - Venipede

Aug. 14 - Kricketot

Aug. 15 - Weedle

Aug. 16 - Ledyba

Pokemon Go has many other events lined up for this month. The legendary Pokemon Palkia is appearing in raids until Aug. 10, while August's Community Day is set for Aug. 13. You can see everything else going on in our August events roundup.