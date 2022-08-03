OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Pokemon Go's Bug Out Event Adds Mega Scizor, Shiny Venipede and More

The bug Pokemon event returns Aug. 10.
Mega Scizor, Grubbin and more are debuting during Pokemon Go's Bug Out event.
Pokemon Go's Bug Out returns next week. The bug-themed event begins Aug. 10 and introduces a handful of new bug Pokemon to catch, including Mega Scizor, shiny Venipede, and Grubbin. In addition, there will be new challenges and research tasks to complete, along with various in-game bonuses to earn. 

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Bug Out.

Bug Out schedule

The Bug Out event kicks off 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 10 and ends 8 p.m. local time on Aug. 16.

Featured Pokemon

Several new bug Pokemon will be making their debut during this year's Bug Out, including Mega Scizor. You'll be able to encounter the Mega-Evolved Pokemon in Mega raids throughout the event, and each time you defeat it, you'll earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Scizor.

On top of that, the Alola Pokemon Grubbin will be appearing in the wild throughout the event. Once you've amassed 25 Grubbin candy, you can evolve it into Charjabug, which can then be evolved into Vikavolt if you feed it 100 Grubbin candy near an active Magnetic Lure Module.

Various other bug Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently during the event, including shiny Venipede, marking your first chance to catch one in the game. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

  • Caterpie
  • Weedle
  • Ledyba
  • Spinarak
  • Yanma
  • Pineco
  • Wurmple
  • Surskit
  • Kricketot
  • Skorupi
  • Venipede
  • Karrablast
  • Joltik
  • Dwebble
  • Shelmet
  • Grubbin
  • Dewpider

One-star raids

  • Paras
  • Pineco
  • Joltik

Three-star raids

  • Venomoth
  • Pinsir
  • Forretress
  • Shuckle

Five-star raids

  • Genesect (Chill Drive)

Mega raids

  • Mega Scizor

Bonuses

Along with the featured Pokemon, a few bonuses will be active during the Bug Out event. You'll earn twice as much XP as usual each time you successfully catch a Pokemon with a Nice, Great or Excellent throw. 

Additionally, certain bug Pokemon will spawn in much greater numbers around a gym if three or more players join an in-person raid. The Pokemon that will appear will differ depending on the day. You can see the full schedule below:

  • Aug. 10 - Wurmple
  • Aug. 11 - Caterpie
  • Aug. 12 - Spinarak
  • Aug. 13 - Venipede
  • Aug. 14 - Kricketot
  • Aug. 15 - Weedle
  • Aug. 16 - Ledyba

Pokemon Go has many other events lined up for this month. The legendary Pokemon Palkia is appearing in raids until Aug. 10, while August's Community Day is set for Aug. 13. You can see everything else going on in our August events roundup.