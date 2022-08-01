Another Prime Day This Fall Pixel Buds Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Routers MacBook Air M2 vs. Air M1 Salad Delivery Dorm Essentials Sparklight Home Internet Review $60 Off Eufy Solo Smart Lock
Pokemon Go PokeStops Are Coming to Best Buy and GameStop

Participating stores across the US and Canada will become PokeStops until Aug. 14.
pogo-pokestops
PokeStops will be appearing at participating stores in the US and Canada for a limited time.
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is partnering with select retailers to turn various stores into limited-time PokeStops.

Until Aug. 14, Pokemon Go players in the US can earn some extra in-game items by visiting participating GameStop and Best Buy locations. In Canada, meanwhile, PokeStops will be available at GameStop, Toys "R" Us, London Drugs, Mastermind Toys and Indigo Books.

The promotion is to celebrate the recent launch of the Pokemon Go Trading Card Game expansion, the first-ever Pokemon TCG set based on the mobile game. The set is on sale now in stores and on the Pokemon Center website.

August is going to be a busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is hosting a variety of events over the next few weeks, including new legendary Pokemon raids and a Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day. You can see everything going on in Pokemon Go this month in our August events roundup.