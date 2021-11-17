Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to get a free Manaphy

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive this Friday, and Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are offering an extra bonus for early adopters. Everyone who picks up a physical or digital copy of either remake before Feb. 21, 2022, will be able to receive a free Manaphy egg in their game.

Manaphy is a water-type mythical Pokemon -- a rare monster that can't be obtained through normal gameplay, making this early purchase offer the only confirmed way to get one in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The egg will be distributed via Mystery Gift, a function that unlocks approximately two hours into the adventure.

After claiming the egg, you'll need to walk a certain number of steps in the game with it in your party in order for Manaphy to hatch. If you then leave Manaphy together with a Ditto at the Pokemon Nursery in Solaceon Town, it will produce an egg that hatches into Phione -- another rare Pokemon that is otherwise unobtainable in the games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19. The pair are remakes of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl versions for the Nintendo DS, featuring updated visuals and other gameplay enhancements.

In addition to the Manaphy egg, everyone who purchases a copy before Feb. 21 can receive trainer outfits based on the ones from Pokemon Platinum. Players who have save data for other Pokemon games on their console can also claim a free Jirachi and Mew.

After Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a new Pokemon adventure titled Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. It, too, has an early purchase bonus. Everyone who picks up the game before May 9, 2022, can receive a Hisuian Growlithe kimono outfit for their player character.