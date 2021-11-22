Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to unlock Mystery Gift

Nintendo

Like other mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a feature called Mystery Gift, through which you can receive special freebies, such as a free Manaphy egg. However, the function is not available from the outset. You'll automatically unlock Mystery Gift after defeating the Veilstone City Gym, but there's a way to get it before then. Here's how.

How to unlock Mystery Gift

To unlock the Mystery Gift feature early, you'll need to visit the TV station in Jubilife City. Head to the third floor and speak to the producer. When he asks what kind of programs you like, choose Everyone Happy Wi-Fi Connection from the list of options. After that, you'll be able to access Mystery Gift from the X menu.

How to use Mystery Gift

Upon opening Mystery Gift, you'll see two different options. Get via internet lets you download any gifts that are being distributed to all players over the internet, such as the aforementioned Manaphy egg. Get with code/password, meanwhile, lets you receive gifts that are being distributed via download codes. You'll need to choose this option to redeem the free Poke Ball bonus that came with the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dual pack, for example.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19. In addition to the aforementioned Manaphy egg, everyone who purchases a copy of either game before Feb. 21 can receive Pokemon Platinum outfits for their trainer via Mystery Gift. For more on the games, be sure to check out our guides on how to find fossils and how to get a free Mew and Jirachi.