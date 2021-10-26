Pokemon Legends: Arceus - All the new Pokemon revealed so far

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives on Nintendo Switch in January 2022, and it's a markedly different kind of Pokemon experience than previous games. The adventure is set long before Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, when the Sinnoh region was still known as Hisui and the concept of Pokemon trainers didn't yet exist. Although many familiar Pokemon can be found in Hisui, the region is also home to a handful of brand-new monsters, including new evolutions and regional forms. Here's every new Pokemon that has been revealed so far.

New Pokemon

Wyrdeer

The Pokemon Company

Category: Big Horn Pokemon

Big Horn Pokemon Type: Normal/psychic

Wyrdeer is a brand-new evolved form of Stantler exclusive to the Hisui region. It is able to unleash psychic energy from the black orbs in its antlers, and it's highly revered among the people of Hisui. Players can summon and ride Wyrdeer by playing the Celestica Flute.

Basculegion

The Pokemon Company

Category: Big Fish Pokemon

Big Fish Pokemon Type: Water/ghost

Basculegion is a Hisui-exclusive evolution of Basculin. According to Pokemon lore, Basculin evolves when it's "possessed by the souls of other Basculin from its school that could not withstand the harsh journey upstream." Similar to Wyrdeer, players can summon Basculegion with the Celestica Flute and ride it across bodies of water.

Kleavor

The Pokemon Company

Category: Axe Pokemon

Axe Pokemon Type: Bug/rock



Scyther in the Hisui region are able to evolve into a brand-new Pokemon called Kleavor. This monster is part-rock and attacks using its axe-like arms. As part of their expedition, players will need to battle and quell a frenzied Kleavor.

New regional forms

Hisuian Growlithe

The Pokemon Company

Category: Scout Pokemon

Scout Pokemon Type: Fire/rock

Growlithe native to Hisui have different characteristics from those in other regions of the Pokemon world. Hisuian Growlithe are fire/rock types, and they have longer fur to insulate them from the frigid climes of the region. Hisuian Growlithe are typically found in pairs.

Hisuian Braviary

The Pokemon Company

Category: Battle Cry Pokemon

Battle Cry Pokemon Type: Psychic/flying

Rufflet in the Hisui region evolve into a different form of Braviary. This variant is part-psychic, and it can unleash psychic shock wave attacks and even send itself into a trance, sharpening its senses and abilities. By playing the Celestica Flute, players can summon a Hisuian Braviary and soar through the air.

Hisuian Zorua

The Pokemon Company

Category: Spiteful Fox Pokemon

Spiteful Fox Pokemon Type: Normal/ghost

We got our first glimpse of Hisuian Zorua in a "found footage"-style video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. According to Pokemon lore, Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after humans drove it out of other lands, but it was unable to survive the harsh climate and became a ghost Pokemon. It's said Zorua is able to create illusions from the "spiteful power" that emanates from its long fur.

Hisuian Zoroark

The Pokemon Company

Hisuian Zoroark are described as "ferociously hostile and aggressive toward people and other Pokemon," but are protective of those they hold close. The illusions it creates are said to be so terrifying that those who behold them are "driven mad with terror."

Category: Baneful Fox Pokemon

Baneful Fox Pokemon Type: Normal/ghost

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. Everyone who picks up a copy before May 9 is entitled to an early purchase bonus: a special Hisuian Growlithe kimono set for their player character. You can take a closer look at the new Pokemon in the latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer.