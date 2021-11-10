Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to get Mew and Jirachi

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, and fans who've played other Pokemon games on the system will receive a special bonus: the mythical Pokemon Mew and Jirachi. To get them, you'll need to have save data for Pokemon Sword/Shield and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee on your Switch. Here's how to claim the free mythical Pokemon.

How to get Jirachi

Players who have Pokemon Sword or Shield save data on their system will be able to get Jirachi in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To claim the mythical Pokemon, you'll need to speak to the gentleman standing in the flower field in the southwestern corner of Floaroma Town.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Mew

Players who have save data for Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee on their Switch will instead be able to get Mew in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To collect the Pokemon, you'll need to speak to the madame in the same flower field in the southwestern corner of Floaroma Town.

The Pokemon Company

Keep in mind that you can only claim one of each mythical Pokemon. Even if you have save data for both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield on your system, for example, you'll only receive one Jirachi in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

Those aren't the only free mythical Pokemon that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can get. Everyone who purchases a copy of either game before Feb. 21, 2022 will be able to receive a free Manaphy egg via the Mystery Gift function. You can also catch older legendary Pokemon in the games through a brand-new facility called Ramanas Park.

After Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch for Switch on Jan. 28. It, too, has an extra bonus for Sword and Shield players. Everyone who has Sword or Shield save data on their console will be able to get the mythical Pokemon Shaymin in Pokemon Legends.