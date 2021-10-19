NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition now available on Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple Arcade released NBA 2K22: Arcade Edition on Tuesday, ahead of the NBA's 75th anniversary on Oct. 26. NBA 2K22 is the latest title in Apple Arcade's exclusive NBA 2K series. NBA 2K21: Arcade Edition -- one of the biggest games to hit the service -- arrived on Apple Arcade in April (along with more than 30 other games).

In NBA 2K22, you can shoot hoops with basketball stars like Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Rui Hachimura, Luka Doncic and more. Build your dream NBA team and take to the court with friends in one-on-one online multiplayer mode, or play 3v3 in Blacktop mode. You can also climb the elite sports ladder in My Career mode. Customize your your appearance, position, jersey number and more. Train on the court and level up to reach NBA All-Star status.

If you're more of a behind-the-scenes, you can take on the role of your dream team's general manager or head coach in Association Mode. Manage your roster, make trades, sign free agents, scout talent and monitor your team's finances.

Apple Arcade also includes a number of sports games like Ballistic Baseball, Sociable Soccer 2020, hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, as well as basketball-based follow-up to The Rink, Ultimate Rivals: The Court.

Apple's $5-per-month gaming subscription service Apple Arcade now includes almost 220 games in its catalog. Since it launched in September 2019, the service has built up a stack of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already found in the App Store don't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade, and any add-ons come unlocked. The service adds new games every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

At Apple's virtual September product launch, the tech giant unveiled the newest lineup of smartphones -- the iPhone 13 series. The new phones include new software iOS 15, a new A15 Bionic chip, as well as multiple new core CPUs to enhance performance and efficiency. The iPhone 13 series looks to be building on the iPhone 12's inclusion of 5G, lidar scanning for AR gaming and the A14 Bionic chip. The enhancements on the new iPhone 13 models will mean an even higher quality of streaming, faster game downloads and more fluid graphics. The updated hardware could also signal support for more larger and more console-style games in the future.