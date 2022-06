The Electronics Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, is set to return in 2023 as an in-person and digital event, according to the Washington Post.

"We're excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event," Electronic Software Association president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis told the newspaper.

E3 was supposed to be held in 2022, but was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The ESA did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

This story is being updated.