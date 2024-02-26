Crunchyroll Game Vault: You Can Play These Retro-Style Titles Now

Crunchyroll, the anime streaming service, continues to grow its games library, called Crunchyroll Game Vault, with the addition of two retro-style titles. Subscribers to Crunchyroll's Mega and Ultimate plans -- $10 and $15, respectively -- can access these titles now without ads or in-app purchases at no additional cost.

Here are the new games, and what you should know about Crunchyroll Game Vault.

Hime's Quest

Developer: Poppy Works

In this title, you control a character named Crunchyroll-Hime in the year 1999 as she tries to save the Anime Club's DVD/VCR combo player -- remember those? If you enjoy classic titles, like Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, you should give this game a try.

Thunder Ray

Developer: Purple Tree Studios

Get ready to step into the ring in this retro arcade boxing game. Throw hooks, jabs and uppercuts against a roster of eclectic opponents as you try to become the greatest fighter in the universe. It's reminiscent of the classic game Punch-Out, except you fight against aliens and cyborgs.

What to know about Crunchyroll Game Vault

Here's how to access games on Crunchyroll if you're a Mega or Ultimate subscriber:

1. Open the Crunchyroll app.

2. Tap Crunchyroll Game Vault on the homepage.

3. Tap the game you want to download and you'll be taken to the game's page in either Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

Crunchyroll launched Crunchyroll Game Vault in November as an additional perk for the service's Mega and Ultimate subscription members. The service offered members five games at launch, like the fighting game River City Girls and puzzle game Inbento, but it plans to continue adding games.

"We will work with developers to bring more games to mobile for the first time and bring new features to existing hits," Crunchyroll's executive vice president of emerging business and general manager of Crunchyroll Games, Terry Li, said in an email in January.

Crunchyroll is the latest video streaming service to offer games with a subscription. Notably, Netflix began offering games to its members in 2021. However, all Netflix subscribers can access the service's games library, while only the top two Cruchyroll subscription plans -- Mega and Ultimate, but not Fan -- offer access to Crunchyroll Game Vault.

