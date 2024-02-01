Stay Warm Inside This February With Apple Arcade's Latest Games

Apple Arcade, a CNET Editor's Choice Award pick, just added two new titles to its expanding games library. So instead of fighting the frigid February air, stay warm inside with a cozy blanket and your favorite hot drink, and give these games a try until better weather arrives.

Here are the latest Apple Arcade games that subscribers can play now.

Beast: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team

Developer: Oh BiBi

Apple

This three-versus-three online multiplayer game is a cross between Team Fortress 2 and Titanfall, with some cute critters sprinkled in. It features 10 animal heroes who can pilot mechanized suits called a Bio Exo Arena Suit Team, or BEASTs. Each hero has their own playstyle and class, like the medic GG Nova the unicorn -- because a good healer is about as hard to find as a real unicorn. There are different game modes, like Payload and Free for All, which provide different challenges, and you can play these matches solo or with friends and family. Either way, you'll have to work with your team to win, and that means not everyone can be an engineer or sniper -- sorry.

Words in Progress

Developer: Gamious

Apple

In this word game, seven lettered tiles are aligned vertically on your screen, and you have to combine these letters to form different words. When you move a tile from its spot, a tile from your letter pile takes its place. There are three modes you can play: single-player endless, multiplayer or practice. In endless mode, you try to stay in the game as long as possible by completing different in-game challenges. In multiplayer, you and an opponent have 40 tiles and whoever uses their tiles to score the most points wins. And if you aren't in the mood for a challenge, you can sit back, relax and play practice mode.

You can access these games, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.