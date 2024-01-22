Crunchyroll Adds 2 New Titles to Its Growing Game Vault

On Monday, the anime streaming service Crunchyroll added two new titles to its games library, which the service calls Crunchyroll Game Vault. Subscribers to Crunchyroll's Mega and Ultimate plans -- $10 and $15, respectively -- can access these titles now without ads or in-app purchases at no additional cost.

Here are the new games, and what you should know about Crunchyroll Game Vault.

Ponpu

Developer: Purple Tree Studio

Crunchyroll

This action puzzle game resembles a black-and-white version of the classic game Bomberman, but with ducks. You can take on your friends in multiplayer, where you'll fight with an arsenal of egg-based weapons. Or you can play the single-player campaign, where you'll try to stop the Duck-God from resetting the universe -- one tough nut to quack.

Yuppie Psycho

Developer: Baroque Decay

Crunchyroll

In this horror game, you have to hunt a witch and survive a corporate office job -- scary, right? You play as Brian Pasternack on his first day of work at the fictional Sintracorp, and what seems like a normal office job quickly spirals into a dark take on office culture. If you've seen the Apple TV series Severance, you'll probably enjoy this haunting and absurd game.

What to know about Crunchyroll Game Vault

Here's how to access games on Crunchyroll if you're a Mega or Ultimate subscriber:

1. Open the Crunchyroll app.

2. Tap Crunchyroll Game Vault on the homepage.

3. Tap the game you want to download and you'll be taken to the game's page in either Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

Crunchyroll launched Crunchyroll Game Vault in November as an additional perk for the service's Mega and Ultimate subscription members. The service offered members five games at launch, like the fighting game River City Girls and puzzle game Inbento, but it plans to bring more games to its service soon.

"We will work with developers to bring more games to mobile for the first time and bring new features to existing hits," Crunchyroll's executive vice president of emerging business and general manager of Crunchyroll Games, Terry Li, said in an email. "Crunchyroll Game Vault's latest titles, coupled with the upcoming One Punch Man: World launch on January 31, mark the beginning of a tremendous year for gaming at Crunchyroll."

According to Crunchyroll, though, some Crunchyroll Game Vault features will be released incrementally to ensure stability. That means not all users will see updates to titles at the same time.

Crunchyroll is the latest video streaming service to offer games with a subscription. Notably, Netflix began offering games to its members in 2021. However, all Netflix subscribers can access the service's games library, while only the top two Cruchyroll subscription plans -- Mega and Ultimate but not Fan -- offer access to Crunchyroll Game Vault.

