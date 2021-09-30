Best laptop deals: Save $200 on Lenovo Yoga 6, $250 on MSI Prestige 14 and more

Deal Savings Price











Now might not be the best time to buy a MacBook. The current discounts on Apple's M1 MacBook Air and Pro are smaller than they were last week, and we expect Apple to announce new MacBook Pros later this month. Still, there are some sweet deals right now on Windows laptops. There are big discounts on pretty solid budget Gateway laptops at Walmart, and you can save $200 on a two-in-one convertible from Lenovo or LG at Best Buy. And check out the price break at Newegg on MSI's MacBook clone; the Prestige 14's price is slashed by $250, and you can save another $100 via a mail-in rebate.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. If you don't mind a bright blue or pink laptop, you can save a whopping $249.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches and get a massive $270 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. Each of the four color choices except blue feature the discount.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Best Buy This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and a lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. In addition to the $250 discount, you can save another $100 via mail-in rebate to drop the price to $749.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $49 discount at Amazon. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $100 off. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 processor, which is an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is currently $100 at Amazon, and nearly every MacBook Pro buyer will appreciate the added storage capacity over the baseline model that features a 256GB SSD. While a $100 discount is not insignificant, it's smaller than the $150 discount we saw for this model last month. And with new MacBook Pros expected later in October, it might be worthwhile to wait.