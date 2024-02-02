Be One of the First to Try Out Apple's Vision Pro Headset. How to Check It Out Today

Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is available to the general public starting Friday, Feb 2. But its retail starting price is $3,499, and not everyone will be willing to spend that much money on a computer you wear on your face.

That said, you still might be interested in taking the Vision Pro for a spin, and for good reason. The headset is compelling. It's a technical marvel, with impressive visuals -- you don't necessarily need to be an Apple fanboy (or fanperson) to be curious about it.

If you check out the review of the Vision Pro by CNET's Scott Stein, you'll understand why.

If the price does give you pause but you want to test out the Apple Vision Pro right now, there's some good news: v-pre You don't have to drop thousands of dollars. You can just go to an Apple store. Scroll on for details about that.

How to sign up for a Vision Pro demo at your local Apple Store

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, you can sign up for a demo of the Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. Apple sent out the information in an email about Apple Vision preorders a few weeks back. During the 25-minute demonstration, an Apple Store employee will go through the process of using the headset.

Note: We were unable to confirm if appointments will be made just in-store or if they'll be available online. We've reached out to Apple for details and will update this story as we learn new information.

The Apple Vision demos will start Friday morning and run throughout the weekend, but be warned -- with the frenzy surrounding the Apple headset, you can expect long lines, and the demos are first-come, first-served, so get there early if you want a good chance of trying out the Vision Pro this week.

