Apple Vision Pro: All the Apps That Will and Won't Run on the Mixed Reality Headset

Apple's Vision Pro is now available for preorder, ahead of its release on Feb. 2, and whether you've already ponied up for the mixed reality headset or plan to order it, you're probably wondering which applications will be available -- and which won't be -- when you receive the Vision Pro in just a few weeks.

Interested companies are already lining up: On Jan. 16, Disney announced it will have Disney Plus for Apple Vision Pro, which will bring 3D movies to Vision Pro users at launch, including Avatar: The Way of Water and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as well as hyper-realistic Disney environments that allow users to watch movies and TV shows in places like Star Wars' Tatooine and Marvel's Avengers Tower.

Unfortunately, not every app you might be hoping for will be accessible on the Vision Pro on day 1.

In fact, several major companies are choosing to not build exclusive Vision Pro applications for their services, most notably Netflix, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, if you want to use Netflix on the Vision Pro, you'll have to access it through your web browser, just as you would on your computer.

Not sure if your favorite application will work on the Vision Pro? Here's a list of which services will and will not work at launch on Apple's long-awaited headset.

Which applications won't be available on the Vision Pro?

As mentioned above, Netflix is a most notable exemption from the Vision Pro. Not only is Netflix not building an app for the Vision Pro, it's iPad app won't support VisionOS either. A Netflix spokesperson told Gurman, "Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs."

YouTube is another major service that won't be building a dedicated app for the Vision Pro. Again, if you want to watch YouTube videos on the Vision Pro, you'll have to access it via Safari or another web browser. The iPad app won't support VisionOS as well.

Spotify reportedly isn't planning on developing an app for the Vision Pro or making its iPad app accessible either, and Meta may be skipping the headset as well, according to reports.

And which applications will be available on the Vision Pro?

Along with Apple apps such as Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV and Safari, at launch, these third-party apps will be available for the Vision Pro:

Amazon Prime Video

Crunchyroll



Discovery Plus



Disney Plus



ESPN

Fubo

Imax



Max

MLB

Mubi



NBA



Paramount Plus



Peacock

PGA Tour



Pluto TV



Red Bull TV



TikTok



Tubi



If your favorite streaming service isn't on this list, it will most likely be accessible in Safari or other web browsers. Also, even if your app isn't on the list, it may still work on the Vision Pro, it just won't be optimized for the mixed reality headset.

