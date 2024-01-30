Check Out Apple's Vision Pro Headset and Everything in the Box

The proprietary battery is big, and lasts around two hours.

The battery cable to the Vision Pro is odd: It's a locking, unique circular attachment that needs to be slotted in at an angle and then turned to lock in place. It's to prevent losing power when using Vision Pro, but it also means you can't use a regular USB-C cable to power up or charge the headset unless you route it through the Vision Pro's large, heavy (about 0.75-pound) battery. The fabric-covered cord to the battery, which isn't removable, is long enough to tuck nearby but not long enough to snake across a room.