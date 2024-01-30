X

Check Out Apple's Vision Pro Headset and Everything in the Box

Starting at $3,500, the new mixed reality AR/VR device from Apple comes with a handful accessories and an eye-popping array of new technology.

Scott Stein
I started with CNET reviewing laptops in 2009. Now I explore wearable tech, VR/AR, tablets, gaming and future/emerging trends in our changing world. Other obsessions include magic, immersive theater, puzzles, board games, cooking, improv and the New York Jets. My background includes an MFA in theater which I apply to thinking about immersive experiences of the future.
Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
1 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

The Apple Vision Pro is the company's first AR/VR headset and the best wearable display I've ever put on. Here's a closer look at the device itself and all the accessories that come with it.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
2 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

Here's a list of what's in the box:

  • Two differently designed head straps for different fits

  • An extra face cushion (one's a bit thicker than the other, for those wearing prescription lenses)

  • A proprietary battery with a cable

  • A cushioned front-cover cozy for the headset's glass front

  • A USB-C 30-watt charging adapter 

  • A USB-C cable

  • An Apple polishing cloth (which Apple says should be the only cloth you use to polish the Vision Pro, but microfiber cloths should be fine)

  • An instruction manual

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
3 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

A carrying case seems like a must for such a potentially delicate product with a curved glass front, but Apple's nice padded case costs an extra $199. Inside, the Vision Pro is like a very bulbous set of headphones. It's bigger than my large backpack can hold.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
4 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

Apple does include a cushioned front cover, however, to protect the glass front of the headset during transport.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
5 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

Here's one of the two included straps seen from the back. This one is called the Solo Knit headband and feels like a padded ski goggle head strap, stretching around the back of my head and tightening with a knob on the side. It's comfy at first, but after half an hour the headset feels top-heavy and pushes in on my cheeks a bit. It's fine for short sessions.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
6 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

The head straps snap on easily and detach with a little tug on orange fabric pull tabs.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
7 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

The proprietary battery is big, and lasts around two hours. 

The battery cable to the Vision Pro is odd: It's a locking, unique circular attachment that needs to be slotted in at an angle and then turned to lock in place. It's to prevent losing power when using Vision Pro, but it also means you can't use a regular USB-C cable to power up or charge the headset unless you route it through the Vision Pro's large, heavy (about 0.75-pound) battery. The fabric-covered cord to the battery, which isn't removable, is long enough to tuck nearby but not long enough to snake across a room.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
8 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

Turning the large digital crown on top of the headset brings a virtual environment in, like a curtain. It can be partial or full. When fully surrounded, you're basically enveloped in VR. The crown controls volume, too, when you gaze at the volume icon, switching functions like it's powered by mind control.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
9 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

The Vision Pro doesn't work with eyeglasses. Instead, I wore custom prescription inserts, which cost $149 (you can also use it with your contact lenses).

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
10 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

One of the strangest features of Vision Pro is EyeSight, a feature that shows a virtual version of my eyes on the front of the headset. The goggles aren't see-though. Instead, what you see here is a 3D scan animated on a lenticular display under the glass.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
11 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

The dual 4K micro-OLED displays, a technology that will make its way to other headsets in the future, are rich, vibrant and way beyond what competing devices offer. 

Disney's Disney Plus app in Apple Vision Pro
12 of 16 Apple

Here's a look at a the Disney Plus app. Right now, the closest thing to a killer app the Vision Pro has is its cinema-level video playback. Movies can float in your room like hovering TVs, or be placed in a virtual cinema mode. 

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
13 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

Here's a view of what I'm seeing through the Vision Pro as I play a game of chess. To manipulate virtual objects I use hand gestures, for example pinching a chess piece to pick it up and move it on the virtual board.

A grid of apps in Apple's Vision Pro software
14 of 16 Apple

At the time of this review, prelaunch, the App Store doesn't have many Vision Pro-optimized apps. It's all the rest of the iOS apps on tap that make Vision Pro interesting. I've already loaded Slack, X, Microsoft's apps, Paramount Plus, Luma Fusion and Darkroom. Using them in a VR headset is unique, and makes me feel like I'm extending my workspace all around me.

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
15 of 16 Josh Goldman/CNET

Vision Pro can also act as a computer. Here I'm working with Apple's Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard. Inside the display I see virtual versions of the keys and trackpad and can surround myself with apps and even connect to a Mac computer, using the Vision Pro as a monitor.

A man wearing the Apple Vision Pro VR/AR headset on, gesturing with his fingers
16 of 16 Celso Bulgatti/CNET

The Vision Pro costs $3,500. At this price, and with so few VisionOS launch apps, the Vision Pro isn't a device I'd recommend to any of my friends or family. Instead I'd recommend you get a free demo at an Apple Store, marvel at its features and wait and see. 

