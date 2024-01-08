Apple's Vision Pro Arrives Feb. 2: Here's What It Comes With

Apple's first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, is coming very soon: next month, in fact. Preorders for the $3,499 device will open on Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. ET, with the headset launching Feb. 2 in the US.

The news arrived out of the blue -- likely timed to overshadow the rest of the tech industry news out of CES this week -- although Apple was expected to release the Vision Pro very early in 2024. That's exactly what happened.

The Vision Pro is a full iOS-ready computer in VR headset form, with an ability to blend the real world and virtual objects together in-headset. You can read CNET's multiple hands-on experiences with the Vision Pro here, here and here.

New details: What's included, how much storage

Apple revealed some practical details about what's in the box when the device arrives next month. The $3,499 Vision Pro will come with 256GB of storage, although it isn't clear what other tiers of storage will be available. Prices and release dates for countries beyond the US are still yet to be announced, too.

There will also be several types of head straps: a "solo knit" and a "dual loop" band for different styles of head fits. Per Apple's news release, the Vision Pro "comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. [The] Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, [a] Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter."

Prescription lenses from Zeiss cost extra

Glasses-wearers will need prescription lenses for the Vision Pro, which are being outfitted by Zeiss. They cost $99 for reader inserts, and $149 for prescription lenses. However, it's not clear yet how buyers will get their prescriptions filled, or whether the process will be similar for how other VR lens prescriptions already work.

Apps at launch? Still unknown

Apple has outlined Vision Pro-optimized experiences like spatial videos and photos, 3D movies, mixed reality versions of FaceTime and an immersive experience called Encounter Dinosaurs. Not much else has been announced, beyond promised support for all iOS apps, as well as Mac-connected functions. Hopefully we'll know more closer to launch... which is not far away.