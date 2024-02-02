Be One of the First to Try Out Apple's Vision Pro Headset. How to Book a Demo

Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is available to the general public starting Friday, Feb 2. But its retail starting price is $3,499, and not everyone will be willing to spend that much money on a computer you wear on your face.

That said, you still might be interested in taking the Vision Pro for a spin, and for good reason. The headset is compelling. It's a technical marvel, with impressive visuals -- you don't necessarily need to be an Apple fanboy (or fanperson) to be curious about it.

If you check out the review of the Vision Pro by CNET's Scott Stein, you'll understand why.

If the price does give you pause but you want to test out the Apple Vision Pro right now, there's some good news: v-pre You don't have to drop thousands of dollars. You can just go to an Apple store. Scroll on for details about that.

Sign up today for a Vision Pro demo at your local Apple Store

Starting Friday, Feb. 2, you can sign up for a demo of the Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store. During the 25-minute demonstration, an Apple Store employee will go through the process of using the headset.

Be warned -- with the frenzy surrounding the Apple headset, you can expect long lines this weekend, and the demos are first-come, first-served, so get there early if you want a good chance of trying out the Vision Pro this week.

To get a demo on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you'll need to head to your local Apple Store and sign up in person. Once you're at the store, the process is easy: Head to the store's Vision Pro display area, scan a scan a QR code on a sign-up iPad and reserve a demo time.

The process to book a demo next week is easier: Head to either Apple's Vision Pro page or retail store page and tap the Book a demo button. After you sign in with your Apple ID (you'll need two-factor authentication enabled), book your appointment. Right now, you can book an demo for Feb. 5 through 8.

