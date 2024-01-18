X

Netflix App Will Reportedly Not Be Available on Apple's New Vision Pro

When the $3,500 headset launches next month, the streaming service's app version won't be on it.

Netflix ads tier on a phone
James Martin/CNET

As launch day for Apple's Vision Pro approaches on Feb. 2, the company shared which video streaming apps will be accessible on day one. Netflix is noticeably missing from the list, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the streaming giant purportedly did not create a native app for the VR headset, nor will it support its iPad version. 

Rather, Netflix is urging Vision Pro users to stream its content on a web browser such as Safari. Though it's one of the few major streaming platforms that will not have a presence in the app store, Apple is touting the inclusion of Disney Plus, Max, Tubi, ESPN, NBA, MLB, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Pluto TV, Fubo, Crunchyroll, IMAX, TikTok and others. Disney Plus offers an immersive viewing experience using visionOS that allows you to watch select movies in 3D and  stream shows and films in hyper-realistic environments. Choices include Marvel's Avengers Tower or taking in a Tatooine sunset from Luke Skywalker's ship that CNET's Scott Stein described as "a Disney-ified Star Wars drive-in experience."

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro headset kick off on Jan. 19 with a starting price of $3,500. Equipped with Apple's new visionOS technology, the device features spatial video, audio and photos, an M2 chip, virtual keyboard with the ability to let you toggle between augmented and virtual reality settings. In addition to using apps like FaceTime and Apple TV Plus, users entertain themselves with games, music, audiobooks, TV shows, roughly 150 3D movies or Apple's new Immersive Video format with built-in 8K content. 

The Vision Pro app store will have over one million apps available on launch day, and it's likely that number will grow after the headset officially hits shelves. 

Netflix didn't immediately respond for a request for comment. 

