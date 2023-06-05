Apple Unveiled iPadOS 17 at WWDC 2023

Apple showed off its next iPad software, iPadOS 17, at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, and the next OS will make your iPad feel more like your iPhone.

Apple said the next iPad OS will include features like interactive widgets, lock screen customization options similar to those on iPhones and lock screen live activities. Apple brought these features to iPhones with the release of iOS 16 in 2022.

The next iPad OS will also bring the Health app to your iPad. The Health app made its debut on iPhones in 2014, and since then Apple has upgraded the app in multiple ways, like giving you more insights into your health and allowing you to keep track of a family members health.

The Notes app on iPad will also receive an upgrade. With iPadOS 17, you'll be able to autofill PDFs in your Notes app, as well as collaborate on PDFs within the app in real time with others.

If you are enrolled in Apple's Developer Beta program, you can download iPadOS 17 today. Public beta testers will be able to download iPadOS 17 in July, and Apple will make the OS available to the public in the fall.

Apple also revealed its long-awaited AR/VR headset, called Vision Pro, at the event, as well as iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

This story is being updated.

