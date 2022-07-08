Where to Buy Apple MacBook Air M2: Preorder Apple's Latest Mac Now

Back at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple unveiled a pair of new laptops running the all-new M2 chip. While the M2 MacBook Pro launched shortly after, those wanting to get their hands on the latest M2 MacBook Air were left waiting a little longer. That wait is over: 2022 MacBook Air preorders are now open, with the first machines set to land in stores and customers' hands on Friday, July 15.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Featuring a brand-new design more akin to the modern looks of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the new Air brings improved speed and efficiency thanks to the new Apple silicon and also offers a slightly larger display than the previous-gen model at 13.6 inches. The M2 chip inside allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple.

All of those improvements do come at a cost, though, as the M2 MacBook Air's price starts at $100 more than its predecessor. For that reason, it's well worth trying to score an M2 MacBook Air deal where possible. While those will be unlikely during this preorder phase, we'll be sure to add any deals to this list as they pop up in the coming months.

Best M2 MacBook Air preorder deals

Amazon is likely to be the go-to spot for early M2 MacBook Air adopters and Prime members can enjoy expedited shipping, though you'll have to get in early to avoid the rush. While there's no discount available at the online retailer just yet, you could get 3% cash back with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card.

As you might expect for an Apple product on preorder, direct price drops are hard to come by, but Best Buy is dishing out free access to Apple services with your M2 MacBook Air purchase. You'll get six months of access to Apple Music and Apple News Plus, as well as three months of Apple TV Plus streaming. That's a total of $135 in free Apple services.

B&H is also not offering a direct discount on the M2 MacBook Air at launch, but it does offer a neat way to save on sales tax. Its own-brand B&H Payboo credit card gives you the tax back as cash back. On a purchase as large as a MacBook Air, that's a decent chunk of change.

You can preorder the M2 MacBook Air at Adorama. While it doesn't have a direct price drop just yet, it isn't the first place most early adopters will think to look for their Mac upgrade, so might be more likely to have supply for Day 1 buyers. If you see shipping times slipping elsewhere, it's one to consider.