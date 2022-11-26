Black Friday Sees Record Online Sales, With Deals Still to Be Had

Black Friday may've come and gone, but don't fret if you spent the day sleeping off your Turkey Day feast rather than bagging the bargains. Saturday and Sunday will be big discount days, Adobe said, and Cyber Monday will be great for some items.

Over the weekend, clothing items and TVs will reach 17% off list price, toys will hit 33% off, and sporting goods will reach 19% off, Adobe said Saturday, adding that Cyber Monday will see the best deals on computers, at 27% off list, and that appliances will hit 18% off on Thursday, Dec. 1. Cyber Monday is also a good one for furniture shoppers, Adobe said, with those items reaching 11% off list.

The company's projections are based on analyzing consumer transactions online. Adobe's Experience Cloud is used by a number of major internet retailers for delivering, personalizing and measuring online shopping experiences.

Pay later, buy now

When it comes to this year's Black Friday, online sales hit a record of $9.12 billion, with buy now, pay later plans playing a significant role amid inflation, according to Adobe Analytics, which looks at a trillion visits to US retail sites, 18 product categories and 100 million SKUs. The Black Friday sales numbers were up 2.3% from last year, Adobe said, but it still expects Cyber Monday to be the year's biggest online shopping day, with projected sales of $11.2 billion, a rise of 5.1% over 2021 figures.

Big sellers on Black Friday included Funko Pop, Disney Encanto, Fortnite and Roblox toys, as well as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, and video games like FIFA 23, NBA 2k23, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Adobe said. Drones and Apple MacBooks did well too.

All told, Adobe said it expects Cyber Week -- the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday -- to see online spending of $34.8 billion, a 2.8% increase over last year. That'll add up to a 16.3% share of the complete November and December holiday shopping season.

Adobe pointed out that Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, with shoppers encouraged to give a little love to independent retailers. The rocky economy has been tough for smaller sellers ($10 million to $50 million in annual revenue), Adobe said, with their online sales growing three times less than those of large sellers (retailers with more than $1 billion in annual revenue). So don't forget to shop local.

