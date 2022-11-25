This Is the Best Xbox Series S Discount You'll See on Black Friday

It's Black Friday and you've got the chance to snag an Xbox Series S for a new low today. A just kicked off at Woot that drops the disc-free console , a direct discount of $80 compared to its regular price and a new all-time low for it. It beats the $50 discount offered by other retailers and, unlike a lot of Woot deals, the console is offered brand new.

The Xbox Series S is the compact version of the bulkier Xbox Series X. It doesn't have a disc drive meaning all of your games will be digital, but it can still run next-gen games like Halo Infinite. It includes 512GB of built-in storage which is enough room for plenty of games, though you can supplement that with a relatively inexpensive expansion card if you need more space.

While it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120-frames-per-second frame rate of the Series X for super-smooth motion. And at less than 3 inches thick, it's also significantly smaller making it easier to fit in your TV console. If you're hard-core about your gaming, it might be worth waiting out the stock issues to try and snag a Series X, but if you're just looking for a way to enjoy some of those next-gen games, the Series S is a great option for more casual gamers. Especially when you can find it on sale this cheap.