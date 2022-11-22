Best Black Friday Steam Sale Video Game Deals

Below are some of my top picks from the new Steam Autumn Sale, which is parent company Valve's Steam Black Friday sale in all but name. There are some pretty good deals here of recent releases. We'll update this list with new picks as we further peruse the list. and we have many, many other hand-curated Black Friday deals for you as well.
Top Steam Autumn Sale picks
- Cyberpunk 2077: $30 (originally $60)
- Gotham Knights: $36 (originally $60)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: $45 (originally $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $20 (originally $60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $25 (originally $50)
- Days Gone: $20 (originally $50)
- Metro Exodus: $10 (originally $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise: $20 (originally $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $6 (originally $40)
- The Outer Worlds: $20 (originally $60)
- God of War: $38 (originally $50)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: $18 (originally $70)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition: $30 (originally $60)
- Risk of Rain 2: $13 (originally $25)