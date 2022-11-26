Black Friday Deals Under $25: Best Cheap Deals Left Before Cyber Monday

Hoards of Black Friday deals are still in full swing and some Cyber Monday sales are starting to pop off, too. While you can certainly spend big bucks on major electronics or appliances, you may also want to check out some of the best cheap deals out there. Whether you're aiming to make your budget stretch further or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers this Cyber Monday, these under-$25 deals are the best available right now.
As it turns out, there are a lot of cheap Black Friday deals available this year. You can get the latest Amazon Echo Dot, an UnderArmour fleece, a variety of kids toys or a whole year of Hulu for $25 or less.
Browse the wider assortment of deals on tech, home gadgets, subscriptions and more below. We'll continue to update this page as we find more deals, so be sure to check back often.
Tech deals under $25
Smart home deals
Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.
This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to its best price, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members: They'll be sure to thank you for something so useful.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + smart bulb: $15 (save $41)
- Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Music Unlimited: $10 (save $39)
- Amazon Echo Auto: $15 (save $35)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $13 (save $12)
- Amazon Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
- SwitchBot Smart Plug Mini: $9 (save $11)
- Wemo Smart Plug with Thread: $19 (save $11 with code BF22)
- Kasa outdoor smart plug: $17 (save $8)
Streaming device deals
If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Roku Express HD streaming box: $18 (save $12)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $18 (save $12)
Audio deals
The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.
- TicPods ANC true wireless earbuds: $24 (save $6)
- Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds: $19 (save $7)
- JBL Vibe 100 true wireless earbuds: $25 (save $25)
- Oontz Angle3 Bluetooth speaker: $19 (save $16)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $22 (save $6)
- AirPods Pro leather case: $21 (save $9)
Other tech deals
This tiny USB-C charger offers an impressive 30 watts of output to help you charge all your gear as fast as it can. There are several different options with outputs as high as 65 watts.
- Totallee iPhone 14 cases: $20 (save $20)
- Logitech C270 HD webcam: $25 (save $15)
- Logitech Pebble M350 wireless mouse: $24 (save $5 or more in select colors)
- Tile Mate: $18 (save $7)
- SanDisk 256GB microSD card: $20 (save $13)
- Adonit Mini 4 stylus: $14 (save $6)
- Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning Cable: From $1 with code BUYCABLE
- Twelve South SurfaceSnap cable organizer: $15 (save $15)
- AirTag keychains: $14 (save $6)
- Apple Watch sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Apple Watch Nike sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Anker 20W USB-C charger: $13 (save $5)
- Anker 10W wireless charger: $10 (save $5)
Home deals under $25
Lego is great, and Guardians of the Galaxy is great, so you just know combining is going to be a lot of fun.
At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes.
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 electric egg cooker: $17 (save $11)
- Yankee Candle car air freshener 3-pack: $9 (save $2)
- Kidde smoke detector (2-pack): $25 (save $8)
- Holstein Housewares mini waffle maker: $13 (save $2)
- Hamilton Beach 6-speed hand mixer: $20 (save $5)
- Automated night lights (4-pack): $10 (save $11)
- Amazon Basics AA batteries (16-pack): $21 (save $7)
- DeWalt T-Stak tool box: $36 (save $18)
- Noco Genius1 car battery charger: $21 (save $19)
- USB-C travel power strip: $13 (save $12)
- BalanceFrom yoga mat: $21 (save $29)
- Packing cubes (6-pack): $18 (save $9)
- Bocce's Bakery dog treats: $4 (save $3.75)
Software and subscription deals under $25
For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.
- American Sign Language learning bundle: $20 (save $15)
- Learn to Code certification bundle: $25 (save $15)
- $100 Restaurant.com e-gift card: $11 (save $89)
- All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course: $20
- Peacock Premium (1 year): $12 (save $48)
- Hulu (1 year): $24 (save $72)
- Paramount Plus (1 year): $25 (save $25)
- HBO Max (3 months): $6 (save $24)
- Discovery Plus (3 months): $3 (save $12)
- Sling TV (1 month): $20 (save $20)
Toys deals under $25
Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.
- Lego Disney Bruni the Salamander buildable character: $10 (save $3)
- Taco vs. Burrito strategic family card game: $16 (save $10)
- VTech Pull and Sing Puppy: $18 (save $6)
Fashion deals under $25
This hat comes in two different style options and is adjustable to fit just about everyone. The baseball hat is a washed black hat that has a leather patch sewn on with Nomad's logo, while the camper hat is two-tone and has the Nomad logo over a sunset. Check them both out now.
- Calvin Klein men's 2-in-1 reversible belt: $25 (save $10)
- Under Armour men's fleece logo shorts: $25 (save $10)
- Adidas Classic 3-Stripes backpack: $23 (save $22)
- Under Armour fleece crew sweatshirt: $24 (save $16)
- Champion pullover hoodie: $20 (save $35)
- Matching family pajama sets: save up to 50%
- Men's slouchy beanie: $16 (save $9)
Beauty deals under $25
At half price, you'll definitely regret not taking advantage of this deal. It has 35 different color options so you can mix it up regularly and not get bored of any particular style. Grab one today before the price goes back up or it sells out.
- Too Faced Killer Intense Black eyeliner: $12 (save $12)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills mini clear brow gel: $6 (save $3)
- Benefit Cosmetics roller lash curling and lifting mascara: $12 (save $15)
- Drmtlgy tinted moisturizer: $21 (save $5)
- Gua Sha and Jade roller facial set: $13 (save $12)
- Aceoce 8-piece manicure set with case: $8 (save $5)
- Weily makeup vanity mirror with LED: $25 (save $16)