Best Weed Gifts and Cannabis Gear for 420

No matter how you celebrate, this is the cannabis best gear and gadgetry to level up the high holiday.

David Watsky
With cannabis having been legalized for recreational and medical use in states across the U.S., the formerly hush-hush holiday held on April 20 -- more commonly known as "420" -- can now be celebrated more freely and openly. At least in some places.

The origins of how 4:20, the time of day and later the date 4/20, became secret code for cannabis consumers began 50 years ago. Five friends started meeting every day at 4:20 PM to hunt for a rumored grow patch of the magic grass that had been abandoned somewhere in Marin County, California. They never did find it, but the rest is history

With cannabis hitting the mainstream via a flurry of legislation (it's now legal in some capacity in 37 states) some pretty nifty paraphernalia now exists for the partakers out there. Whether it's a safe place to stash your green or a pretty piece of glassware to light it up, these are some of the best weed accessories and pot gifts to give yourself or a cannabis lover in your life.

Editors' note: While cannabis has been legalized for medical and even recreational use in some states, marijuana and products containing TCH are still a Schedule I drug in others. Always exercise caution and judgment when consuming cannabis or any other controlled substance.

Stundenglass gravity hookah infuser

A hookah with mixology implications
Stundenglass

This showstopper of a hookah has myriad uses that go beyond cannabis. It functions as a 360-degree rotating glass hookah, but you can purchase a beverage cloche ($120) to infuse cocktails with smoke from cherry wood or rich pecan. It's a fun party trick for the serious mixologist that's elegantly designed and simple to set up. 

The Gravity Hookah set includes an aluminum hookah bowl kit and a glass bowl, but can also connect to other smoking or vaporization devices. 

$500 at Stundenglass

Firedog smell-proof storage pouch

To keep things safe and secure
Firedog

While we're certainly not advocating taking your supplies anywhere they aren't allowed, you still might want to keep the odor under wraps, both at home and on the go. Firedog's smell-proof bags do just that and are crafted from leather and lined with premium activated carbon and filtering nonwoven fabric.

$12 at Amazon

G Pen Elite II Cannabis Vape

For a cleaner hit
Grenco

If you prefer to consume your grass the old-fashioned way but don't love the harsh smoke, this stylish and sophisticated vape pen delivers incredibly clean hits that maintain the herbal flavor. This device is engineered with a patented clean air intake along with convection and conduction dual heater technology. A handy built-in pick tool can be used to pack the chamber and clear the oven.

$250 at G Pen

Kiehl's cannabis seed face oil

A sativa salve for your skin
Kiehl's

This face oil is derived from cannabis and helps visibly reduce skin redness and provides skin with relief from discomfort while promoting hydration. 

$52 at Kiehl's

Edie Parker cherry pipe

A functional work of art
Edie Parker

For an old-school device that's easy on the eyes, Edie Parker makes cannabis contraptions that double as works of art. I personally love this charming cherry pipe.

$95 at Edie Parker

Mode precision dosing vape
Mode

This more modestly priced vape allows you to personalize your dose down to the milligram so you don't get too much --- or too little, for that matter. The Mode is the first device to add such precise personalization in dosing. Pax's Era Pro vape pen has preselected dose settings you can pick from, but it only works with Pax's proprietary pods.

$149 at Mode

Gummy or chocolate molds

For your at-home confections
Etsy

If you're more of the candy type and you're planning to make your own at home, you'll need some molds. These honey bee molds will add a little charm to your next batch of THC gummies or chocolates.

If honeycomb isn't your vibe, Etsy has seemingly endless options for molds to sort through.

$10 at Etsy

Levo II herb infuser

To infuse oils, butters and honeys
Levo

TCH infusions are all the rage. This nifty Levo infuser allows you to make oil, butter, honey and other concoctions laced with any herb of your choosing. Use the Levo to make herb butters, floral oils for soap and any number of THC confections to cure what ails you.

$300 at Amazon

OG Otto precision grinder

For a perfect grind
OG Otto

If it's perfectly rolled marijuana cigarettes you covet, the OG Otto cone roller will deliver them every time. The Otto's patented AI milling system analyzes your material and automatically adjusts the direction, speed and pressure of its precision blades to create the perfect grind every time. Then it drops the grinds into a cone loader for the perfect roll-up.

$150 at Banana Brothers

Banana Bros. Char-Cool filter holders (two-pack)

A no-fuss filter setup
Banana Brothers

Getting a filter to sit nicely can be tricky but a filter holder like this one makes it easy. This device works with Banana Brothers' charcoal-activated filters that cool the smoke and preserve the flavor.

$13 at Banana Brothers

Cool Knight herb grinder

A rustic grinder for all your dried greens
Cool Knight

An herb grinder is good to have around for culinary purposes, but it's also handy for getting cannabis finely ground and ready for consumption.

$24 at Amazon

AeroGarden Bounty Basic

For a home-grower
AeroGarden

AeroGarden may not advertise its indoor pod gardens for growing cannabis, but that doesn't mean it can't be done. The garden's built-in LED grow lights and self-watering system (both of which function on timers) will keep your plants healthy and growing. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to hack your AeroGarden to grow cannabis at home. 

Note: Cannabis should only ever be grown at home in states and regions where it is legal to do so.

$241 at AeroGarden

