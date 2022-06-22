Amazon Prime Day Deals vs. Fourth of July Sales: Which Should You Shop?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Since Amazon sells pretty much everything, its Prime Day sale is a great opportunity to save on a huge variety of products. That being said, Fourth of July sales are usually some of the biggest of the year. That's why the Prime Day dates coming so soon after Independence Day sales is giving prospective buyers a little bit of a headache this year. We're left wondering when is the right time to splash the cash.

In the last couple of years, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale hasn't posed too much of a problem for potential Fourth of July shoppers with the event having taken place in June last year and being delayed to October in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In 2021, however, the two sales will take place in consecutive weeks with Prime Day 2022 having moved back to its more familiar mid-July spot on the calendar. If you're wondering whether it's best to shop Prime Day or Fourth of July sales, we've got you covered with all you need to know to get the most out of both.

Fourth of July sales vs. Prime Day deals: Which is best?

There's no definitive way to say which sale is best, but each has its own pros and cons that may influence your buying behavior which we'll explore below.

Both sales offer some of the best prices we'll see all year and, in all likelihood, the two sales are going to blur into one big discount jamboree this year anyway. Ultimately, the best sale for you will be the one that has the deals you desire at the retailers you want to shop at.

Fourth of July sales vs. Prime Day deals: Which retailers take part?

Prime Day is primarily centred around Amazon -- it being an Amazon-manufactured annual event, after all -- so you'll mostly be shopping in one place. That's certainly convenient, but not everyone wants to put yet more money into Amazon's coffers. Other retailers will try to steal away some of the buyers that are already in a spendy mood, with events such as the conspicuously timed Target Deals Days, but your local retailers probably won't be getting involved.

For Fourth of July sales, it's likely that every store in your neighborhood will be slashing prices, so you could support some more local businesses. And that's not to mention the fact that every big box retailer in town will be running sales on and around July Fourth. That's ideal if you want to be able to get your hands on your purchases the same day.

Fourth of July sales vs. Prime Day deals: Which product categories will go on sale?

Both Prime Day and Fourth of July sales will offer a varied slate of deals in pretty much every product category, though there can be a difference in the volume of deals per category for each sale.

For example, if you're after consumer electronics, especially Amazon devices, Prime Day should be your go-to sale whereas appliance, furniture, and mattress sales are likely to be more plentiful around the Fourth of July.

That's not to say you can't snag a mattress deal on Prime Day or pick up a set of the best headphones during Fourth of July sales, but it's worth knowing which sale will cater for your needs more closely.

Fourth of July sales vs. Prime Day deals: Why not both?

Since so many early Fourth of July deals are already live, you can actually make the most of the sale right now and snap up anything you need before the mad rush happens next month.

When it comes to snagging deals around sales like these, it's best to set a price you'd be happy to pay in your mind and grab the item if it hits that mark. Waiting for a potentially lower price during the event hours doesn't always work out and you could end up with a hefty shipping time or, worse, miss out on the sale entirely if the item sells out. For the sake of a few bucks, it's often wise to shop early, especially since most Fourth of July sales will likely extend right through Prime Day this year anyway.

One positive aspect of the two sales events being so close is that you'll have a second chance to pick any products up that you missed out on earlier in the month. By shopping both sales, you're more likely to get everything you want rather than putting all of your eggs in one basket.