X
No, You Don't Need to Pay for Amazon Prime to Get Prime Day Deals

We'll explain how to shop Prime Day deals without spending money on a Prime subscription.

2 min read
Amazon parcel surrounded by consumer electronics on a blue background
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Tomorrow, July 11 marks the first day of Prime Day this year, but there are several early deals you can get on Amazon right now. And if you're thinking you have to pay for a Prime membership to cash in on the big sale, think again. You can shop these Prime-exclusive deals without paying for a subscription -- we'll explain how. (You can also use Amazon's new layaway program this year.)

Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year offers exclusive savings for Prime subscribers, though you don't have to be a paying subscriber to enjoy its benefits. Instead, you can get around Amazon's membership requirement by signing up for a 30-day free trial between now and the event's start date.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We'll walk you through the process of signing up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial below to gain entry to the Prime Early Access Sale and, importantly, how to cancel your subscription so you don't end up paying a dime for it. For more, check out our guides for avoiding shipping fees, finding hidden Amazon coupons and making the most of all of Prime's perks

Sign up for Amazon Prime from your laptop or phone

New subscribers can sign up for a Prime free trial via Amazon's website with just a few taps. If you haven't saved your payment details with Amazon through another purchase, you'll need to have your credit or debit card handy.

1. Head to Amazon.com and sign into or create your Amazon account.

2. Select Prime in your account menu bar.

3. Tap or click Start your 30-day free trial.

4. Make sure your credit or debit card on file is up to date (your billing address too) -- if it's not, this is the time to do it.

5. Tap or click Start your 30-day free trial

6. That's it! You can start shopping any time and get Prime membership benefits like expedited shipping and of course, those Prime Day deals.

Cancel your Prime membership before being charged

To avoid being charged, you'll need to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up. Here's how.

1. Sign in to your Amazon account at Amazon.com.

2. Go to your account menu.

3. Select Prime (computer) or Manage Prime membership (phone), then tap Manage membership.

4. Select End Membership.

5. Tap or click End My Benefits.

6. Select Continue to Cancel.

7. That's it. Your Prime account should be canceled. You can double-check by adding an item to your card and seeing if you have the option to ship it next day or within two days with Prime. If you can't, you've successfully canceled.

For more Amazon shopping tips, check out our guide to scoring a discount with subscribe and save, scoring steep savings with Amazon Warehouse deals and how to get free returns on Amazon.

