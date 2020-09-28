Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

With 1,050 horsepower, this might be the baddest Camaro of them all.

Need a 1,050 horsepower Camaro? Specialty Vehicle Engineering has you covered.

This is the Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2.

SVE plans to make 50 of these bad boys, and a lot of engineering love goes into each one.

It also looks totally boss.

There's a supercharged 6.8-liter LT1 V8 under the hood.

Yeah, I'll take mine in orange.

Prepare to drop $70,000, and bring your own Camaro.

