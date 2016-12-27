Prev Next
Year's Best: 5 of our favorite economy cars of 2016

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a vast improvement over the previous generation.

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $16,620.00

Jack of all trades, master of tech

With solid handling, a complement of in-car tech and some decent looks to boot, the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a solid contender in the thick segment of affordable cars.

Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a solid all-around performer

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

Need to put some junk in the trunk? The new Honda Civic Hatchback will help.

Photo by: Honda

MSRP: $19,700.00

The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback could use a bit more junk in its trunk

The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback packs everything we love about the new Civic -- which is, well, just about everything -- but with some extra storage capacity.

Photo by: Honda

The new Civic Hatchback also happens to be one of the most handsome affordable cars you can get your hands on.

Photo by: Honda

2016 Volkswagen Golf

They're not all diesels, folks, and it would be a shame to throw out the baby with the bathwater, because the gas-powered 2016 Volkswagen Golf is still a very good car.

Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $18,495.00

Milquetoast practicality

The 2016 Volkswagen Golf is sensible and straightforward, and it provides solid driving dynamics without breaking the bank, as German cars are typically wont to do.

Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Shootout: Honda Civic LX Coupe vs. Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2-door for affordable sporty compact supremacy

2016 Mazda Mazda6

It's a little bigger than the other ones on this list, but the Mazda6 is still one of the best affordable cars you can buy -- if you care about the driving experience.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $21,495.00

The 2016 Mazda6 is an overlooked midsize sedan gem

The 2016 Mazda6 drives well, it looks good and it's not going to tear your wallet asunder. What's not to like?

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow

The Mazda6 is the most highly rated affordable car that we reviewed in 2016, and for good reason.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Do you want a car that might be more technologically capable than you are? The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is the one for you, then.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $17,150.00

Hyundai's jumbo compact sedan communes with Google

Hyundai's great at providing an obscene amount of value for the equipment received, and the 2017 Elantra keeps that alive with a whole host of cabin tech at a pretty sensible price.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Rivals: City sedans face-off on San Francisco's hilly streets
