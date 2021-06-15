Get an early look at WRC 10 for PS5, Xbox and PC

WRC 10 launches on all platforms in September 2021.
WRC 10 is the latest iteration of the official racing game of the World Rally Championship.
The game lands on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X and PC -- in the Steam and Epic Games stores -- in September 2021.
A Nintendo Switch port will join the lineup at a later date.
The newest WRC game features improvements to vehicle physics and sounds.
The biggest addition is a new 50th anniversary mode celebrating the most iconic courses and cars dating back to 1973.
There are four new countries and more than 40 new stages joining the previous game's options.
There are also now 22 legendary cars from classics to modern 2021 WRC cars.
Courses now boast better looking roads and enhanced foliage.
There are over 120 stages to master.
