/>

Get an early look at WRC 10 for PS5, Xbox and PC

WRC 10 launches on all platforms in September 2021.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
wrc10-screenshot-01
1 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

WRC 10 is the latest iteration of the official racing game of the World Rally Championship.

wrc10-screenshot-02
2 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

The game lands on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X and PC -- in the Steam and Epic Games stores -- in September 2021.

wrc10-screenshot-03
3 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

A Nintendo Switch port will join the lineup at a later date.

wrc10-screenshot-04
4 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

The newest WRC game features improvements to vehicle physics and sounds. 

wrc10-screenshot-05
5 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

The biggest addition is a new 50th anniversary mode celebrating the most iconic courses and cars dating back to 1973.

wrc10-screenshot-06
6 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

There are four new countries and more than 40 new stages joining the previous game's options.

wrc10-screenshot-07
7 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

There are also now 22 legendary cars from classics to modern 2021 WRC cars.

wrc10-screenshot-08
8 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

Courses now boast better looking roads and enhanced foliage.

wrc10-screenshot-09
9 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

There are over 120 stages to master.

wrc10-screenshot-10
10 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

Check out our WRC 10 preview for more details as they emerge.

wrc10-screenshot-11
11 of 11 Nancon/KT Racing

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

More Galleries

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

10 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is even more of a good thing

More Galleries

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is even more of a good thing

24 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos