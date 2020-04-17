  • Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup
Sure, the Rabbit was a weird little front-wheel-drive pickup.

And sure, it wasn't built anywhere near Germany.

It had a wheezy little diesel engine, too.

But as a modern design, the VW Rabbit pickup -- aka Caddy -- would make a lot of sense.

Its small size, friendly handling dynamics, efficient powertrain and quirky style would make it a great truck for urban millennials.

Sometimes you need to haul a sheet of plywood for an art installation, or maybe your friend's vintage Vespa breaks down -- what could be better than this?

It's not exactly "F-150 beware!" but I'd love a modern version of the Caddy.

Volkswagen's Rabbit pickup was a truck before its time

Colin McKerracher of BloombergNEF on EVs in the time of coronavirus

The cars and trucks that deserve a second chance

2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe: For the luxury sport driver who wants a bit more

Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

