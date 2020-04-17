Volkswagen's Rabbit pickup was a truck before its time

Sure, the Rabbit was a weird little front-wheel-drive pickup.
And sure, it wasn't built anywhere near Germany.
It had a wheezy little diesel engine, too.
But as a modern design, the VW Rabbit pickup -- aka Caddy -- would make a lot of sense.
Its small size, friendly handling dynamics, efficient powertrain and quirky style would make it a great truck for urban millennials.
Sometimes you need to haul a sheet of plywood for an art installation, or maybe your friend's vintage Vespa breaks down -- what could be better than this?
It's not exactly "F-150 beware!" but I'd love a modern version of the Caddy.