  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept
  • VW ID Buggy Concept

This cute little thing is the VW ID Buggy concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
1
of 10

The ID Buggy is modeled after the original Meyers Manx dune buggy from the 1960s.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
2
of 10

With all-terrain tires, this Buggy concept is ready for the sand.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
3
of 10

A 62-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough range for 155 miles of driving (as measured on the European WLTP cycle).

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
4
of 10

The entire interior is waterproof.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
5
of 10

The Buggy is a lot bigger than its Meyers Manx progenitor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
6
of 10

The ID Buggy makes 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of sweet, electric torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
7
of 10

You sit inside the bathtub-like concept car shell.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
8
of 10

Will VW ever build it? Your guess is as good as ours.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
9
of 10

But considering how much we love the Meyers Manx, it'd be great if VW brought this to production.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
10
of 10
Now Reading

Volkswagen ID Buggy hits 17 Mile Drive

Up Next

Check out the VW ID 3's clever camouflage

Latest Stories

5 things you probably didn't know about John DeLorean and his car company

5 things you probably didn't know about John DeLorean and his car company

by
2020 Lincoln Aviator, Audi RS6 Avant, updated Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Lincoln Aviator, Audi RS6 Avant, updated Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Citroen let us drive the Ami and 1919 concept cars

Citroen let us drive the Ami and 1919 concept cars

15:58
BMW M8 Gran Coupe set for Los Angeles debut

BMW M8 Gran Coupe set for Los Angeles debut

by
Survey details top reasons consumers avoid electric cars

Survey details top reasons consumers avoid electric cars

by