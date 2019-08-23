Volkswagen ID Buggy hits 17 Mile Drive

This cute little thing is the VW ID Buggy concept.
The ID Buggy is modeled after the original Meyers Manx dune buggy from the 1960s.
With all-terrain tires, this Buggy concept is ready for the sand.
A 62-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough range for 155 miles of driving (as measured on the European WLTP cycle).
The entire interior is waterproof.
The Buggy is a lot bigger than its Meyers Manx progenitor.
The ID Buggy makes 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of sweet, electric torque.
You sit inside the bathtub-like concept car shell.
Will VW ever build it? Your guess is as good as ours.
But considering how much we love the Meyers Manx, it'd be great if VW brought this to production.