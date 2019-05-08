Check out the VW ID 3's clever camouflage

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volkswagen officially introduced the ID 3 electric five-door to the world on Wednesday.
Its formal debut is scheduled for the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
So why start with 3?
It shows that there's room both above and below this model for future electric cars.
It also extends to the idea that the ID 3 is the third world-shifting vehicle from VW, following the Beetle and Golf.
When they make it to production, the ID Crozz, ID Vizzion, ID Roomzz and others will be given similar numerical names.
The short-range battery offers about 205 miles by WLTP measurements, with a midrange battery delivering about 261 miles, while the long-range battery extends that to about 342 miles.
The lowest-range model is believed to start under 30,000 euros (about $33,600) in Germany, less any local incentives.
Production doesn't start until the end of 2019, and deliveries won't start for European customers until mid-2020.
Some markets will get early access to preorders, while others will have to wait until after Frankfurt -- in total, 29 markets will be eligible for ID 3 preorders.