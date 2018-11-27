  • VW ID Buzz Cargo
Volkswagen will bring the I.D. Buzz Cargo to the LA Auto Show with a twist.     

1
1
of 17

As opposed to just being a regular ol' cargo van, as it was when originally announced, it'll have a purpose in LA.   

2
2
of 17

It's been gussied up to play the role of a support vehicle for VW's also-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak race car.     

3
3
of 17

The I.D. Buzz Cargo only has a single 201-horsepower electric motor on the rear axle, but VW notes that a second can be added up front to give it all-wheel drive.     

4
4
of 17

Inside, there's a sorting system for spare parts and everything else a race car might need on a race weekend. 

5
5
of 17

It's limited to 99 miles per hour, and depending on the battery pack's size (multiple are available), the range is estimated to be between 200 and 340 miles.

6
6
of 17

It'll be a while before this van becomes a reality, though.

7
7
of 17

VW says that if it were to enter production, it wouldn't do so until 2022 at the earliest.

8
8
of 17

The cabin is pretty similar to the original I.D. Buzz, although its materials appear a bit more durable, since it's a cargo van and all.     

9
9
of 17

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the I.D. Buzz Cargo.

10
10
of 17

11
11
of 17

12
12
of 17

13
13
of 17

14
14
of 17

15
15
of 17

16
16
of 17

17
17
of 17
Get to work with the VW I.D. Buzz Cargo

The Honda Passport returns for 2019

