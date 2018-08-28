  • VW Atlas Tanoak Concept
It might look pretty ready for production, but the VW Tanoak has not been confirmed for any market yet.

Its unibody construction would be based on the Atlas.

That means it'd be closer to a Honda Ridgeline than a Toyota Tacoma.

It uses the Atlas' six-cylinder gas engine for motive force.

The face is closer to the 2019 Jetta than the current Atlas, likely signaling a shift from that design to this new one.

If the Tanoak were eventually slated for production, it'd still be years away.

In terms of capabilities, the Tanoak would be on par with the Ridgeline.

That's less capable than most midsize trucks, but it'd be more than enough for a hefty majority of buyers.

Do you want a VW pickup in your driveway? If you make a whole lot o' noise about it, then VW might make it happen. Might.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Tanoak concept!

VW Atlas Tanoak pickup is still a hard maybe

