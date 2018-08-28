VW Atlas Cross Sport concept previews the two-row Atlas SUV

  • VW Atlas Cross Sport Concept
The Atlas Cross Sport Concept packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the current Atlas' 3.5-liter V6, augmented with two electric motors.

It probably won't sport the full (claimed) 355 horsepower when it reaches production.

That said, the concept does show that electrifying Volkswagen's current slate of engines isn't just possible, it's all but guaranteed.

VW's two-row Atlas should enter production in late 2019, arriving at US dealers in early 2020.

The Atlas Cross Sport concept cuts a much sportier profile than the three-row Atlas.

There's a great taper to the rear glass, while the front end more closely resembles the new Jetta than the current Atlas.

It wouldn't be wrong to assume that, by the time the two-row Atlas reaches dealers, the current three-row Atlas will be ready for a midcycle refresh.

With the Tiguan growing a third row, Volkswagen has no two-row crossovers in the US currently.

The US used to have the Touareg, but it was discontinued and now lives on in other markets.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of VW's destined-for-production Atlas Cross Sport concept!

